‼️



𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚 𝐱 𝐅𝐂 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐱 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 🔜



Nike Code: FD2372-011

🏷️ $75.00



🩻 Official photos of the collaboration between [@Patta] and [@Nike]



Not available yet! pic.twitter.com/xDb3gKTsTT