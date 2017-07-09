Green Day: "Si lo hubiéramos sabido no habríamos tocado"

El líder de Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, ha difundido un comunicado en el explica por qué su grupo actuó en el Mad Cool Festival tras el accidente del acróbata Pedro Aunión, ocurrido una hora antes de su concierto. "Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón", ha manifestado el artista tras las críticas de los asistentes sobre la decisión del banda californiana de salir al escenario.



"Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes", ha lamentado Armstrong. "Estábamos calentando a las 11:25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo... No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal", relata el artista.





El cantante ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram una ieste sábado en el festival, la cual está acompañada de un mensaje en el que confirma que Green Day no sabían lo que había sucedido en el escenario principal del festival.Según han indicado, no fue hasta que acabó el concierto y. "No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no informarnos del accidente antes del concierto. Es la primera vez que nos ocurre algo así en los 30 años que Green Day lleva encima de los escenarios", confiesa el líder del grupo."Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón. Para nosotros la seguridad es lo primero en nuestros conciertos", sentencia Armstrong.Una vez más damos el pésame a su familia y amigos", añade. El grupo expresó sus condolencias por Twitter en la noche del viernes.Por su parte, la organización del festival manifestó en un comunicado que el festival no se canceló para prevenir un "movimiento incontrolado de gente" , ya que en el recinto había hasta 45.000 personas. Asimismo, los organizadores lamentaron lo ocurrido y respetaron el duelo de la familia del fallecido.