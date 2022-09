With >1 million deaths in 2022, #COVID19 still is an acute 🌐 emergency.



Many governments face uncertainties about how to prioritize at a time when the pandemic appears to be in transition & when the risk of 🆕 variants emerging & future surges remains.

