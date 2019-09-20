Servicios
20 de septiembre de 2019
20.09.2019
Tendencias de moda otoño 2019: Diez looks con vaqueros para ir perfecta a la oficina

Olvida los modelos entallados como los pitillos y ríndete a los más anchos como los 'slouchy'

20.09.2019 | 08:21

Los vaqueros son ese imprescindible en el armario que lo mismo te salvan de las ocasiones más casuales de tu día a día que se convierten prácticamente en tu uniforme para ir a trabajar a la oficina.

Este otoño 2019 el denim está además de plena tendencia. Eso sí, este año los estilos de vaqueros varían bastante. Olvídate de vestirte solo con los ajustados pantalones pitillo, y da la bienvenida a otros modelos más anchos como los 'slouchy', que siguen la línea de los 'mom', 'boyfriend' o 'culotte'.

Elijas los que elijas, aquí te dejamos varias ideas para ir vestida con vaqueros a la oficina con mucho estilo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I like beige ??

Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#slouchy chic ? . . #latesummerdays #casualday #inspiration #ootd #fashion #trend #septemberissue #denim #igers #instaphoto ??

Una publicación compartida de Mimica (@inspire_me_80) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#outfitoftheday #jeanslook Trotz Regen die Schuhe an ?? Ich lieeebbeee sie einfach ??

Una publicación compartida de low budget style (@lowbudgetinterior) el







 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This weekend I came down with something ?? and this is definitely not the week I want to be sick! I need all your get better quick remedies!! ???????????? Please and thank you ?? if I was feeling like a normal human I would probably throw this sweater on, again! I think it's my favorite purchase this season. ???? You can wear it a ton of different ways + it's the most comfortable thing I have worn! I found it fully stocked in all sizes too ???? my jeans and mules are also a couple of favorites! Everything is linked through the link in my bio ?? http://liketk.it/2EXu9 #liketkit @liketoknow.it . . . . . #fblogger #blogger #bloggerstyle #showmeyourmumu #sweaterweather #styleblogger #stylegram #fashiongram #styleinspo #fashioninspo #outfitoftheday #ootd #outfitinspiration #whatiwore #currentlywearing #igstyle #igfashion #fashionaddict #fashionpost #fallstyle #dailylook #lookbook #lookoftheday #wiw #whatimwearing #fashionblogger #momstyle #momjeans #stylediaries

Una publicación compartida de Corrine (@corrine_monique) el










 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gewinnspiel!! Wiesn Countdown und die Frage was anziehen? Wenn man mal keine Lust auf Dirndl hat? Nicht so aussehen möchte, wie alle anderen? Individueller, bequemer, nicht verkleidet und trotzdem angemessen in Tracht? Strick Janker! @federrock fertigt die süßen, mädchenhaften Strickjacken in Top Qualität und vielseitig zu stylen - wie hier zu Jeans und T-Shirt. Ein völlig neuer Wiesn Look! Und das Beste: zwei dieser Strickjacken können Sie gewinnen. Für Sie selbst und die beste Freundin, Tochter, Mutter, Kollegin. So nehmen Sie an unserem @federrock x @glamometer Gewinnspiel auf Instagram teil: 1. Folgen Sie @federrock, liken Sie ihr letztes Bild und taggen Sie Ihre beste Freundin unter dem Post. 2. Das Gewinnspiel läuft bis Sonntag 15.09.2019, 18:00. 3. Die Gewinner werden durch das Zufallsprinzip ermittelt. 4. Die Gewinner werden per dm informiert. 5. Das Gewinnspiel steht in keiner Verbindung zu instagram und wird in keiner Weise von diesem gesponsert, unterstützt oder organisiert. . #gewinnspiel #raffle #onlinemarketing #federrock #wiesnstyling #oktoberfest #oktoberfeststyling #tracht #wiesn2019 #wiesnstyling #oktoberfest2019 . . Werbung/Anzeige

Una publicación compartida de Annette Weber (@nettiweber) el
