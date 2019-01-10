El pantalón ciclista, la nueva tendencia de 2019

A principios de los años 80 todas las adolescentes llevaban este estilo de pantalones diariamente. Ahora se llaman 'biker shorts' y se han convertido en la nueva tendencia de moda.
Las 'influencers' ya han comenzado a lucirlo. Generalmente, el color que más triunfa para llevarlos es el negro.. La modelo Jessica Goicoechea, ya ha publicado en su Instragram fotografías con los 'biker shorts'.
?? I tend to workout harder when I have cute workout clothes on ?? head over to GoodAmerican.com there's a SALE going on. Fun Fact: I did this shoot 3 months after having True. I was nervous shooting with some of my @goodamerican girls but that was all in my head. The #GoodSquad is so supportive, uplifting and loving! Empowered women empower women!!!
|Lo último
|Lo más leído