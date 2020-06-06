Servicios
06 de junio de 2020
06.06.2020
Selena Gómez suma su voz a los que piden justicia racial

Recordó en su cuenta de Instagram a Breonna Taylor, muerta a manos de la Policía en marzo

06.06.2020 | 13:19
Selena Gómez, en una imagen de archivo
Selena Gómez, en una imagen de archivo

La artista, empresaria y diseñadora Selena Gómez sumó este viernes su voz a la de los que piden justicia racial en Estados Unidos, el fin de la brutalidad policial y el arresto de los policías que acabaron con la vida de la paramédica Breonna Taylor, mientras su familia conmemoró la fecha de su nacimiento. "Breonna Taylor habría cumplido hoy 27 años. Mi misma edad. Pero le dispararon ocho veces. Por favor, ayúdenme firmando esta petición", escribió Gómez en su cuenta de Instagram en la que sumó la dirección en internet de un sitio web en el que se exige justicia para ella y su familia.

La petición, que ha superado las cuatro millones de firmas, demanda el levantamiento de cargos contra los agentes "John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, y todos los involucrados en la muerte y en el encubrimiento del asesinato de Breonna".



Además, pide al gobernador del estado de Kentucky, Andy Beshear, que hable en nombre de Breonna y que él o el fiscal general, Daniel Cameron, designen un procurador especial para investigar el Departamento de Policía de Louisville.

El nombre de Taylor es uno de los que mencionan los manifestantes que han abarrotado las calles de las principales ciudades de Estados Unidos desde el fin de semana pasado, protestando por el asesinato de afroestadounidenses,  el más reciente George Floyd, a manos de la Policía.

Según ha reportado la prensa local, Taylor dormía con su novio Kenneth Walker en su casa en la ciudad de Louisville (Kentucky) cuando escucharon un fuerte ruido. Luego oyeron como abrían la puerta de su casa.
Creyendo que se trataba de un asalto, Walker buscó su pistola -para la que tenía permiso- y abrió fuego contra los intrusos. Se trataba de la Policía, que no se identificó, y se equivocó en un allanamiento relacionado con un caso de narcóticos. Los agentes respondieron con una lluvia de 22 disparos, de los cuales ocho impactaron en el cuerpo de Taylor. El episodio ocurrió el 13 de marzo pasado y hasta la fecha no se conocen los resultados de la investigación.

Otros artistas que han invitado a sus fans a sumarse a la firma de la petición incluyen a Demi Lovato, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Cyn, Solange y Kehlani, entre otros
