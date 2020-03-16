Servicios
16 de marzo de 2020
16.03.2020
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Zamora
10 / 2º
Benavente
11 / 2º
Toro
10 / 1º
Redes sociales

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande y Miley Cyrus alertan sobre el coronavirus

Algunas de las estrellas de la música más populares del mundo tratan de concienciar a la población

16.03.2020 | 18:30
Miley Cyrus alerta sobre el coronavirus.
Miley Cyrus alerta sobre el coronavirus.

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande y Miley Cyrus son algunas de las grandes estrellas de la música que están instando a sus fans a quedarse en sus casas confinados como medida responsable frente a la expansión del coronavirus.

A través de Instagram, Lady Gaga plantea que la enfermedad puede ser atajada con "amabilidad", añadiendo: "Esto nos recuerda lo que es sentirnos y ser un ser humano. Creo que es muy importante reconocer que somos y debemos ser una comunidad singular de tipo global. No podemos hacer esto sin amabilidad".

Y todavía ha reflexionado más: "El coronavirus no tiene prejuicios. Mi pensamiento para el día es aceptar que habrá momentos en que nos sintamos impotentes y fuera de control, pero podemos llenar ese espacio con amabilidad y ser parte de la solución a un problema mundial. Podemos crear sanación aprendiendo a ser amables y cuidarnos los unos a los otros durante este tiempo".



Por su parte, Taylor Swift ha expresado su "preocupación" ante la posibilidad de que "las cosas no se estén tomando con la suficiente seriedad ahora mismo". "Estoy viendo muchas quedadas, encuentros y fiestas que siguen sucediendo. Este es el momento de cancelar los planes", ha remarcado.

"Hay que asislarse realmente tanto como podamos para no pasarle posiblemente algo a alguien mayor o vulnerable a esto. Es un momento realmente aterrador, pero necesitamos hacer sacrificios en este momento", ha subrayado.

Comparatiendo un clip de Hannah Montana en Twitter, Cyrus también ha hablado a sus fans: "Sé reflexivo. Respetuoso. Compasivo. HUMANO. Mientras nos preparamos para el distanciamiento socia. NADIE necesita todas las sopas de la tienda. Cuanto más atesoremos, más costosas y escasas serán las necesidades, dejando a muchos sin elementos esenciales. Este es un buen momento para practicar la moderación".



Las tres cantantes siguen los pasos de Ariana Grande, quien antes pidió a sus seguidores que se tomaran más en serio al coronavirus: "Sigo escuchando a una cantidad sorprendente de gente decir cosas como 'esto no es un gran problema', 'estaremos bien', 'tenemos que seguir con nuestras vidas'. Y eso realmente me alucina".

"Comprendo que fuera así como os sentíais unas semanas atrás, pero por favor, leed sobre lo que está pasando. Por favor, no hagáis la vista gorda", recalcó Ariana.

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Lo último Lo más leído
noticias de LaOpinióndeZamoraMapa web
Zamora
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondezamora.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Zamora, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies