Vanessa Bryant rompe su silencio: "Estamos completamente devastados"

La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, habló este jueves por primera vez tras el trágico accidente que acabó con la vida de su marido y de una de sus hijas en una publicación en la que aseguró, en nombre de la familia, que "no hay palabras suficientes para describir" el dolor que sienten.



"No hay palabras suficientes para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan profundamente amados. Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos al tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Ojalá estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre", escribió Vanessa en una publicación de Instagram que acompañó de una fotografía familiar.



En su escrito, la viuda agradeció a los "millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor" durante un tiempo que calificó de "horrible".



"Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos", aseguró.



"Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestros hijos -expresó Vanessa-; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri".





Vanessa también anunció lapor el accidente de helicóptero que se saldó con un total de nueve fallecimientos."También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente", indicó.Además, la esposa del deportistaen la red social por una instantánea en la que Kobe y su hija se abrazan.De nombre completo Vanessa Marie Cornejo, hija de una madre soltera mexicana, es muy querida en la comunidad latina, tanto que Bryant aprendió español con ella y una de sus últimas entrevistas fue en este idioma, en la que expresó su amor por todo lo latino.¿Cómo no?, pareció indicar con su cuerpo cuando se le preguntó por su conexión con la cultura hispana: "Mi esposa es mexicana. Mis hijas son mexicanas", dijo.El, momento en el que se conocieron durante la grabación de un video en el que la joven trabajaba como modelo.Aunque la pareja era fotografiada a menudo en citas sociales, alfombras rojas y actividades filantrópicas, Vanessa Bryant rara vez ha dado declaraciones.En los partidos de baloncesto de su marido, quien se retiró en 2016 tras 20 años en la plantilla de Los Ángeles Lakers, prefería quedarse en el túnel por donde salen los jugadores para escapar de los fotógrafos.