Luke Perry, enterrado con un traje de setas biodegradable

El actor Luke Perry, que falleció el pasado marzo debido a un derrame cerebral, fue enterrado con un traje de setas biodegradable en vez de en un ataúd. Así lo desveló el pasado sábado su hija, Sophie, en una publicación de Instagram en la que explicó que desde que descubrió esta opción, su padre estaba "más emocionado por ello que por cualquier otra cosa".
En el pie de foto de una imagen de unas setas que Sophie tomó en Redwoods, California, la hija del actor de 'Sensación de vivir' animó a sus seguidores a informarse sobre esta alternativa de enterramiento nada convencional.
??In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, "damn, those mushrooms are beautiful." Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling "mushroom burial suit" . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.
