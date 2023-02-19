El drama bélico 'Sin noticias del frente' fue la gran ganadora de la noche con siete Bafta, incluyendo el de mejor película, seguida por 'Elvis' y 'The Banshees of Inisherin', que se llevaron cuatro cada una:

  • Mejor película: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
  • Mejor director: Edward Berger ('All Quiet on the Western Front').
  • Mejor actor: Austin Butler ('Elvis').
  • Mejor actriz: Cate Blanchett ('Tár')
  • Mejor actriz secundaria: Kerry Condon ('The Banshees of Inisherin').
  • Mejor actor secundario: Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin').
  • Mejor película de habla no inglesa: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
  • Mejor guion original: 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.
  • Mejor guion adaptado: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
  • Mejor película animada: 'Pinocchio'.
  • Mejor documental: 'Navalny'.
  • Mejor casting: 'Elvis'.
  • Mejor fotografía: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
  • Mejor diseño de vestuario: 'Elvis'.
  • Mejor edición: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.
  • Mejor maquillaje: 'Elvis'.
  • Mejor banda sonora: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
  • Mejor diseño de producción: 'Babylon'.
  • Mejor sonido: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
  • Mejores efectos especiales: 'Avatar: 'The Way of Water'.
  • Mejor película inglesa: 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • Mejor debut de un director, escritor o productor británico: 'Aftersun'.
  • Mejor corto británico de animación: 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.
  • Mejor corto británico: 'An Irish Goodbye'.
  • Bafta honorífico: Sandy Powell.
  • Mejor actor/actriz emergente: Emma Mackey.   