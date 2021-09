SURPRISE!! 🎉 To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album ‘Spice’ we are releasing a limited edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos. You can pre-order now 💕 #SPICE25 - https://t.co/0puSjzmONB pic.twitter.com/qJR70ClHyx