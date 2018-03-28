Servicios
28 de marzo de 2018
28.03.2018
Diez peinados de invitada que querrás copiar

Perfectos para acudir a las bodas, los bautizos y las comuniones de estos próximos meses

28.03.2018 | 11:35
Ideas para peinarse para una boda

Se acerca la época de las grandes ceremonias; bodas, comuniones, bautizos... Seguro que quieres cuidar hasta el último detalle de tu 'look', desde la cabeza a los pies. Quizás ya tienes elegido el vestido, pero aún no sabes qué hacerte en el pelo. Por eso, te mostramos unas cuantas ideas vistas en Instagram para que puedas hacerte tú misma, un amigo/a habilidoso o tu peluquero.

Los recogidos, semirecogidos, trenzas... son tendencia y hay tanta variedad que seguro que encuentras alguno para brillar en esa ceremonia tan especial.

Trenzas en forma de corazón

Un 'look' sorprendente y original es este recogido de trenzas en forma de corazón. Parece más complicado de lo que es, pero el secreto reside en el primer paso: hacer bien la división de los mechones, dándole forma de corazón como se muestra en el siguiente vídeo.

 

Heart shaped braid ??????? by @sherrymaldonado ?? Follow us @inspirehairstyles

Una publicación compartida de Hairstyles (@inspirehairstyles) el

Moños trenzados

Existen muchas variedades de este tipo de peinado: los moños están de moda en todas sus versiones y sin duda resultarán todo un acierto para lucir un cuello estilizado, unos pendientes largos... Estos peinados son una apuesta segura para asistir a un enlace más informal, que se celebre, por ejemplo al aire libre: una playa, el campo...




El siguiente vídeo muestra cómo lograr este fantástico recogido. Pones la cabeza al revés, divides la melena en dos partes y haces dos trenzas de forma ascendente partiendo desde la nuca. Al llegar a la coronilla, se recoge el resto del pelo con sendos moños.

Semirecogido trenzado

Si no quieres renunciar a lucir melena pero detestas estar pendiente de tu pelo durante la comida o el baile, te recomendamos que optes por un semirecogido como el que te enseñamos a continuación.


La misma variedad pero con coleta de caballo también es una genial elección para asistir a una boda sin perder un ápice de glamour.

Trenza con tocado

Si además, al recogido le añades un tocado, cuerdas, una diadema, un lazo unos brillantes, flores, piercings... verás cómo tu peinado brilla con luz propia. Una sencilla coleta puede ganar puntos si de ella cuelga un lazo de seda.



Las tiaras con formas florales o vegetales son ideales para bodas en primavera porque evocan la naturaleza y te dan un aspecto de lo más bucólico.


Precioso recogido de cola baja con efecto de trenza gracias a las cuerdas que le dan un toque natural y fresco. Este es uno de los peinado más fáciles de hacer en casa. ¿Te atreves a probarlo?


Una cadena de plata pone el broche a este perfecto recogido. Los moños estirados y tirantes, los de bailarina, pierden fuerza para dejar lugar a estos recogidos informales, más sueltos y con más movimiento.

 

??????

Una publicación compartida de ?? Your Braids ?? (@yourbraids) el

Moño floral con trenza de espiga

Si tienes cierta habilidad podrás conseguir este peinado tan espectacular. Sólo tienes que dividir el pelo horizontalmente, y hacer dos trenzas de raíz, que se juntan en una trenza de espiga. A continuación, retuerza la coleta sobre sí misma, haciendo una flor (fíjala con una horquilla en su interior para que no se vea).

 

Fishtails ????? #dirtyblondeluxyhair #luxyhair

Una publicación compartida de braids & hairstyles (@braidsbyjordan) el
