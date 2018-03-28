Diez peinados de invitada que querrás copiar

Se acerca la época de las grandes ceremonias; bodas, comuniones, bautizos... Seguro que quieres cuidar hasta el último detalle de tu 'look', desde la cabeza a los pies. Quizás ya tienes elegido el vestido, pero aún no sabes qué hacerte en el pelo. Por eso, te mostramos unas cuantas ideas vistas en Instagram para que puedas hacerte tú misma, un amigo/a habilidoso o tu peluquero.
Los recogidos, semirecogidos, trenzas... son tendencia y hay tanta variedad que seguro que encuentras alguno para brillar en esa ceremonia tan especial.
Suuuper cute ???? - #Hair #hairstyle #inspirehairstyles #hudabeauty #hairstyles #haircolour #haircolor #hairdye #justhairvids #haircut #diy #braid #fashion #instafashion #straighthair #longhair #style #straight #longhairdontcare #black #brown #blonde #brunette #hairoftheday #hairideas #braidideas #perfectcurls #hairfashion #hairofinstagram
More from this recent #hairplay ??? @mobileweddinghairsydney _________________________ #soulfood #hair #hairpost #instahair #hairstylist #weddinghair #mobileweddinghair #weddinghairstyle #wedding #love #fashion #hairstyle #hairup #bride #bridesmaid #style #bridebook #weddedwonderland #brides_style #bridesjournal #inspiremeweddings #hair_artistry #instadaily #amazing #beautiful #nofilter #braids #sydneyhairstylist #instalike
Muchas gracias a todos por los comentarios de la foto anterior. ¡¡De corazón!! ??#ADOROMITRABAJO Y #TENGOUNEQUIPAZO ??? | Foto @ana_casilda_foto Modelo @aleealejandra Maquillaje @analazaro.maquillaje Peluqueria @cvillalba.peluqueria Estilismo @celiamaria_gonzalez #INDIAheadpieces #madewithlove #madeinSpain #tocadoESTRELLA
|Lo último
|Lo más leído