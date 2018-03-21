Chiara Ferragni ya es madre

Chiara Ferragni por fin es mamá, y aunque la influencer italiana todavía no se ha pronunciado a través de sus cotizadas redes sociales, el portal italiano Tabloit ya ha confirmado la noticia anunciando que el hijo de Chiara con el rapero Fedez llegó al mundo en la noche del 19 al 20 marzo.
These were the best tears I´ve ever cried. This was the moment we saw Leo coming to life: never before I felt such a feeling. It was a long labor and I was exhausted and living this experience with my love by my side was the best motivation. It felt like it was a movie scene/a dream. I keep starting crying when I look at this photo because It means the world. We love you so much already little Leoncino #LeoncinoMio
