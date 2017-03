Las imÃ¡genes de la semana

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH An injured Hindu activist affiliated with Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) is helped by her friends after she was injured in a clash with the riot police personnel during the party's protest after the election commission rejected their campaigning for monarchy and Hinduism, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TEMPLATE OUT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY EFE/Reuters