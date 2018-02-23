G.C. El esquiador estadounidense Gus Kenworthy, que ha participado en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Pyeongchang, se ha mostrado en contra del consumo de carne de perro y ha anunciado en sus redes sociales el rescate de 90 perros de una granja de Corea del Sur.



Matt, la pareja del atleta, también participó en el rescate y ambos han decidido adoptar a uno de los perros rescatados. El resto serán ubicados en hogares norteamericanos, según informó en sus redes sociales. "Esta mañana, Matt y yo tuvimos una visita desgarradora a una de las 17.000 granjas de perros que hay aquí en Corea del Sur. La forma en que estos animales son tratados es inhumana y las cuestiones culturales no pueden ser la vía de escape para la crueldad", escribió.



La publicación del esquiador olímpico en sus redes sociales ha tenido una gran repercusión, llegando a alcanzar más de 200.000 'me gusta' y 10.000 comentarios en Instagram, con la que se ha convertido en uno de los protagonistas de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno, más que por su 12º lugar en la prueba slospestyle.





En su día, Kenworthy hizo historia por convertirse en el primer deportista abiertamente gay en participar de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno. La imagen en la que besa a su novio se ha convertido en una de las fotografías más compartidas en redes sociales durante la pasada competición olímpica. Esta vez, ha vuelto a demostrar su sensibilidad al conseguir que se cerrara uno de los miles criaderos existentes en el país. "Los perros no son comida", afirma el deportista.

Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. pic.twitter.com/8t0zHjgDg8