|28-02-2018
G.C.
El esquiador estadounidense Gus Kenworthy, que ha participado en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Pyeongchang, se ha mostrado en contra del consumo de carne de perro y ha anunciado en sus redes sociales el rescate de 90 perros de una granja de Corea del Sur.
Matt, la pareja del atleta, también participó en el rescate y ambos han decidido adoptar a uno de los perros rescatados. El resto serán ubicados en hogares norteamericanos, según informó en sus redes sociales. "Esta mañana, Matt y yo tuvimos una visita desgarradora a una de las 17.000 granjas de perros que hay aquí en Corea del Sur. La forma en que estos animales son tratados es inhumana y las cuestiones culturales no pueden ser la vía de escape para la crueldad", escribió.
La publicación del esquiador olímpico en sus redes sociales ha tenido una gran repercusión, llegando a alcanzar más de 200.000 'me gusta' y 10.000 comentarios en Instagram, con la que se ha convertido en uno de los protagonistas de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno, más que por su 12º lugar en la prueba slospestyle.
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ????
En su día, Kenworthy hizo historia por convertirse en el primer deportista abiertamente gay en participar de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno. La imagen en la que besa a su novio se ha convertido en una de las fotografías más compartidas en redes sociales durante la pasada competición olímpica. Esta vez, ha vuelto a demostrar su sensibilidad al conseguir que se cerrara uno de los miles criaderos existentes en el país. "Los perros no son comida", afirma el deportista.
Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. pic.twitter.com/8t0zHjgDg8— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) 19 de febrero de 2018