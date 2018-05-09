Servicios
09 de mayo de 2018
09.05.2018
Arte

Sin pegamento, sin trucos, sólo gravedad

El artista Michael Grab sólo necesita piedras, tiempo y equilibrio natural para crear increíbles obras

09.05.2018 | 09:43

Michael Grab crea increíbles esculturas de rocas equilibradas únicamente por la gravedad. El artista construye espectaculares torres de piedras usando la gravedad como el único "pegamento" para mantenerlas juntas y en equilibro.




Aunque pueda parecer algo fácil una vez visualizamos las esculturas de rocas, conseguirlo implica una gran habilidad para encontrar el equilibrio natural entre ellas. Grab ha creado una colección de dichas esculturas -a la que ha llamado ´Gravity Glue´-, con la que comparte su experiencia y recorrido por el arte del equilibrio en las piedras.

 

El artista empezó practicando esta técnica por simple curiosidad, pero durante los últimos años se lo ha convertido en un ritual curativo que fomenta la cultura de la meditación y el bienestar mental, aparte del arte y el buen gusto por el diseño.

 

´Gravity Glue´ es una mezcla de meditación, equilibrio y arte que Grab ha aplicado en todo el mundo. Canadá, Alemania, Croacia, Costa Rica, Taiwan, España, Italia, Islandia y una larga lista de países donde ha irradiado el lema "No glue, no tricks, just gravity" (Sin pegamento, sin trucos, sólo gravedad).

 

"El elemento más fundamental del equilibrio en un sentido físico, es encontrar algún tipo de trípode de la roca para estar de pie, revela Michael Grab. Para el artista es muy importante ´conocer´ las rocas con las que esta trabajando y saber que depende de los caracteres que tenga cada uno, encajará mejor con unas que con otras. "El truco es jugar y experimentar", añade.

