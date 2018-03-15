Famosos con mucho arte para la pintura

Las personas famosas suelen tener una intimidad ´reducida´ si la comparamos a la de la gente corriente. Normalmente, cualquier cosa que hagan tiene posibilidades de saberse en todo el mundo. Sin embargo, seguro que la mayoría han conseguido que algunos de sus secretos no se sepan.
Políticos, músicos, actores son juzgados por ser especialmente buenos en su profesión. Pero, ¿qué te parecería comprar un cuadro pintado por George W Bush o por Jim Carrey? A continuación, te presentamos a cinco celebridades que te sorprenderán por su arte en la pintura.
Over the past several months, I've painted the portraits of 98 wounded warriors I've gotten to know - remarkable men and women who were injured carrying out my orders. I think about them on #VeteransDay and every day. Their paintings and stories will be featured in PORTRAITS OF COURAGE - a book and special exhibit - next spring, and I am donating all my proceeds to @thebushcenter and our Military Service Initiative's work to honor and support them. Click link in bio for more info.
