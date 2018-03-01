10 fotos que demuestran la bondad del ser humano

Cada día vemos en las noticias, en los periódicos o en las redes sociales un montón de malas noticias que ocurren en el mundo. Tiroteos en colegios, hambre, guerras, corrupción... Hay de muchos tipos y parece que solo existe la desgracia y la maldad en el mundo y en el ser humano. Pero no es así. Existen millones de actos de bondad diarios que no son noticia.



Algunos aún creemos, como Rousseau, que el hombre es bueno por naturaleza. Por eso, y para demostrar la bondad del hombre, os dejamos 10 fotos preciosas que harán que creas de nuevo en la humanidad, si es que alguna vez has dejado de creer. Seguro que te sacarán una sonrisa.



1.- Este hombre jubilado cocina todas las noches 50 raciones de curry para dárselas a los sin techo.





